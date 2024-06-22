Saturday, June 22, 2024
Operation against overloading, overcharging launched on highways

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Under the directives of Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry, Central Region launched a grand operation against overloading and overcharging during Eid holidays.

The Central Region penalized over 4,830 overloaded vehicles. Additional IG Ali Ahmad Sabir Kayani stated that patrolling officers returned more than Rs1.495 million to passengers. The operation was conducted on national highways in the districts of Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Khanewal, and Nankana Sahib. Additional IG Ali Ahmad Sabir Kayani emphasized that the Motorway Police is providing all possible assistance to road users during their travels. Overloading of vehicles on national highways will not be permitted, and full compliance with traffic laws would be enforced, he added.

