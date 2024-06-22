Over $32 bln to be spent on projects: Minister

ATTOCK - The Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmed has said that quality and transparency will be ensured during the completion of 103 development schemes in Attock district which will cost 32,514 million rupees. The Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Attock on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner of Attock, Rao Atif Raza, the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Aneel Saeed and Nausheen Asrarand officials from the health, education, sports, public health engineering and district council departments briefed the Minister on the development schemes and other affairs. During the briefing, it was informed that the 103 schemes across the district will cost 32,514 million rupees which include projects in the education, health and rehabilitation of basic infrastructure, along with undertaking repair work and other initiatives. The Provincial Minister directed the relevant officers to complete the development schemes within the stipulated time frame and ensure high-quality work. He also instructed the officers to regularly visit the development sites. Later, the Minister visited the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital where he was briefed by the relevant officers of the Health Department. Malik Sohaib Ahmed reviewed the administrative affairs of the hospital and directed the officials to further improve the administrative and other related matters. Members of the National Assembly, Malik Sohail Khan and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed as well as Members of the Provincial Assembly, Malik Aitebar Khan, Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada and former MPA Iftikhar Khan were also present at the meeting.

DC, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, Jun 21 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Friday said that a better plan should be prepared and implemented regarding electricity supply and load management.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held in his office with PESCO officials regarding power supply, load management and power outages in DIKhan.

During the meeting, PESCO officials gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the demand and supply of electricity, on which the Deputy Commissioner, while issuing instructions, said that a better plan should be prepared and implemented regarding electricity supply and load management.

The meeting was held following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Deputy Commissioner directed that relief should be provided to the people as the recent unannounced and prolonged load-shedding including load-shedding up to 22 hours has caused a lot of hardship to the public.

Due to the extreme heat weather, protests against loadshedding are also taking place at various places. Therefore, as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken strict notice in this regard.

However, any kind of unannounced loadshedding should be remedied immediately and along with this, a better plan should be set up regarding load management and electricity supply so that the problems faced by the people can be resolved, the Deputy Commissioner added.