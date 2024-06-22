The preemptive imposition of Section 144 by the Punjab government may have raised some eyebrows across the political spectrum, but given the current economic situation, it is undoubtedly a prudent and proactive decision.

The economy is undergoing a painful revamp, with international monetary organizations and foreign nations cooperating with the government, leading to a steady rise in investor confidence due to the stability of the coalition government and its economic policies. Federal and provincial budgets have been presented to the relevant assemblies for debate, with the business sector in close consultation with lawmakers. Shattering this delicate balance and crippling the state’s reformist momentum at this crucial juncture cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Beyond party politics and individual ambitions, the country needs to unite behind the government as it tries to codify this economic reform. Disagreements should be presented on the floor of Parliament – and only on the budget. Mass protests, especially those planned by the opposition, are objectively detrimental.

It is unfortunate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is stuck in a self-imposed rut of disruptive protest politics. This is not surprising; this brand of politics has brought it the most success, from the initial “dharna” in 2014 to the many “long marches” that followed. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party is in government, it still resorts to disruptive marches, such as the recent “storming” of the electrical grid stations by the Chief Minister himself. Even in Parliament, it has boycotted and sloganeered more often than it has debated or discussed.

Since losing power, PTI has sought to amplify each and every crisis in the hopes that it would bring the government down a notch or two, without regard for the consequences of such actions. PTI needs to put Pakistan first, and Punjab’s decision has ensured it has no choice but to do so – at least for the time being.