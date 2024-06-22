Parts of Sindh receive rain with thunderstorm

KARACHI - Rain with thunderstorm in parts of Sindh on Friday brought the mercury down and provided much-needed relief to the masses from hot weather.

As per details, Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdakot, Jacobabad and other parts of Sindh province received rain with thunderstorm.

Heavy rain in Larkana badly affected the electricity supply system in the area as 40 feeders of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) got tripped. The low-lying areas of Larkana are submerged with rainwater.

According to MET office, Larkana has recorded 42milimeter rain from last night. Shadadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and adjoining areas also received showers. Separately, the weather became pleasant in Lahore due to dusty winds, significantly lowering the temperature on Thursday.

The temperature in Lahore was forecasted between a minimum of 28 degrees and a maximum of 38 degrees. Residents of Lahore anticipated cooler conditions and possible thunderstorms, offering a respite from the typically high summer temperatures. The strong winds and potential rain provided much-needed relief from the heat.

Karachi monsoon alert: Met Dept predicts rains in July first week

The Meteorological Department brings good news for the heat-stressed citizens of Karachi, forecasting the beginning of the monsoon rains in the first week of July. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz confirmed that rains have already started in the upper areas of Sindh, and Karachi is expected to follow suit soon.

“The beginning of rains in Karachi is expected in the first week of July,” he predicted.

Sarfaraz highlighted that more than normal rainfall is anticipated this year, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat. However, he also cautioned that the possibility of urban flooding in Karachi cannot be ruled out due to potential heavy spells. Karachi has been experiencing high humidity levels, exacerbating the feeling of heat among its residents, he further explains. The impending rains are expected to alleviate some of this discomfort, offering a welcome respite from the sweltering conditions.