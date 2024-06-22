In 1947, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan, with the Maharaja opting for India despite the Muslim majority population’s desire to join Pakistan. Tribal leaders launched a military campaign against the monarch’s rule, capturing small areas known as Azad Kashmir. The dispute escalated into a war between Pakistan and India in 1948, with a UN-negotiated ceasefire and proposed plebiscite that remains unimplemented. Over the past three decades, the Kashmir issue has remained unresolved, with Pakistan and India engaging in four wars over the disputed territory. India has imposed martial law in Kashmir, and human rights violations have been rampant. The Kashmir conundrum continues to simmer, with no solution in sight. As we reflect on this protracted dispute, it is clear that a lasting resolution can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and a commitment to upholding human rights and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.