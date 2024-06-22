Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Dialogue is the most effective way to resolve conflicts and prevent wars.” –Kofi Annan

Past in Perspective
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

In 1947, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan, with the Maharaja opting for India despite the Muslim majority population’s desire to join Pakistan. Tribal leaders launched a military campaign against the monarch’s rule, capturing small areas known as Azad Kashmir. The dispute escalated into a war between Pakistan and India in 1948, with a UN-negotiated ceasefire and proposed plebiscite that remains unimplemented. Over the past three decades, the Kashmir issue has remained unresolved, with Pakistan and India engaging in four wars over the disputed territory. India has imposed martial law in Kashmir, and human rights violations have been rampant. The Kashmir conundrum continues to simmer, with no solution in sight. As we reflect on this protracted dispute, it is clear that a lasting resolution can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and a commitment to upholding human rights and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

Man shoots mother, three sisters dead in Khanewal

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024