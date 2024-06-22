Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PESCO’s inefficiency plunges several Peshawar areas into darkness

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   People suffered immensely in several localities of the provincial capital on Friday as electricity supply remained suspended from 3pm and could not be restored till the filing of this report.

The residents condemned what they called mismanagement of the PESCO electricity feeders as several neighbourhood councils linked to Rahman Baba Grid Station plunged into darkness.

It may be mentioned here that the city areas of Kohati Road, Wazirbagh Road, National Bank Colony and adjacent areas fall in the city and they had been linked to the city areas’ gird station in the past.

However, during the tenure of former MNA Shaukat Ali, these city areas were transferred from city to the rural area of Rahman Baba Gird Station and local residents even protested against the former MNA under whom this change had taken place.

KP govt urged to revise decision about imposing taxes on minerals

Several residents of neighbourhood council-44 and National Bank Colony, led by Abdul Rehman, said that it even if the Rahman Baba Grid Station developed fault, it should have been put right within 5 to 6 hours.

“There has been blackout since 3pm and now it is 10pm and still there is no assurance that power supply is to be restored anytime soon. This is pathetic,” he added.

“Also, it is a serious injustice to our [city] areas to have been linked to the Rahman Baba Gird Station. If we are regularly paying bills in the city, our city areas must be linked to the city feeders and grid station,” he said.

Several residents said that there are children and particularly patients, who are suffering due to the electricity breakdown.

Meanwhile a spokesman for PESCO, Usman Khan, said that some people had forcibly restored power supply at the Rahman Baba Grid Station, which then developed fault as a result.

KP Food Authority continues operation in DIK

“Our staff managed load. But the locals’ action caused fault in several transformers at the grid station and the staff is working to repair them,” he claimed.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024