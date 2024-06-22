PFF receives strong interest for organizing football, futsal events

The (PFF) has announced that multiple reputable advisory firms and consultants have expressed interest in the bidding process. The PFF is looking to hire a Financial Advisory firm/consortium to conduct a bidding process to award rights to operate the Mens, Womens and Futsal Leagues. The enthusiastic response highlights the growing recognition to uplift the standards of football and futsal in Pakistan.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, the federation had previously announced a call for proposals, inviting firms with significant expertise in legal, technical and financial domains to participate in the competitive bidding process. The selected advisory firm or consortium will play a crucial role in conducting thorough market analysis, organizing strategic pre-bid meetings, developing comprehensive financial models and evaluating bids to provide final recommendations to the PFF.

With categories for both men and women, the upcoming events will include a Men’s Football League/Championship, a Women’s Football League/Championship, and Men’s and Women’s Futsal Leagues/Championships. These initiatives aim to create a competitive environment for football and futsal in Pakistan, the statement said.

The PFF encourages all interested firms to take advantage of the remaining time to submit their expressions of interest. Firms are invited to email their intent to mail@pff.com.pk by July 08, 2024. Following this deadline, all interested parties will be invited to a preliminary meeting to discuss the final submission of their technical and financial proposals, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PFF reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal at any stage without incurring any liability to the participating firms.