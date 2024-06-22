PM summons National Action Plan apex committee meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Action Plan apex committee meeting today (Saturday).

Sources said the meeting participants would review the security measures being taken for the protection of foreigners, especially Chinese, in Pakistan. The meeting will also discuss the overall security situation of the country. Important decisions regarding national security are expected in the meeting.

All chief ministers, governors, chief secretaries, interior minister, defence minister, military officials and others will join the meeting.

Earlier, a meeting of the apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was postponed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had summoned the SIFC meeting at his office on Saturday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir and other military and civil leaders were expected to participate.

According to sources, the decisions of the Executive Committee were supposed to be ratified in the apex committee meeting.