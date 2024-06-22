Political Deadlock

The issue at hand is that politicians in Pakistan feel like fish out of water when they are not part of the government. Government offices bring unimaginable fortune, privileges, and protocol. In better-functioning democracies, public offices are laden with high responsibility.

After waiting in anticipation for a share in government and after enough waiting, opposition parties have decided to scare the government, which is in desperate need of political stability.

However, PTI has some grievances that need to be addressed, including the release of its top leadership and workers. But at the same time, PTI leadership must show flexibility. PTI leadership must publicly acknowledge that its anti-state rhetoric culminated in the infamous May 9 violence. There is also no surety that after release, PTI would sit in assemblies and not take to the streets to destabilize the country and bring the economy to a standstill. The opposition alliance is out of touch with ground realities and its actions could hurt the public interest more than benefit it.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.