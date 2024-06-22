PPP celebrates BB’s birthday

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday celebrated the birthday of former premier Benazir Bhutto who was assassinated in 2007. President Asif Ali Zardari cut cake on the 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Larkana.

He paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto and spoke about her commitment to democracy. In a ceremony in Islamabad, PPP senior leader Nayyar Bukhari highlighted PPP’s sacrifices for a democratic parliamentary system. “Today, we are celebrating the birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The PPP has made sacrifices for the democratic parliamentary system. The PPP gave the country a constitution and have always protected it. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto stood against dictatorship, and we pay tribute to her for her enlightened vision, which sustains democracy in our country,” Bukhari said.

He acknowledged President Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts in fulfilling the promises made to Benazir Bhutto by restoring the constitution to its original form and granting provincial autonomy through the 18th Amendment. Bukhari mentioned that no government could have been formed based on the results of the February 8 elections alone. He praised Zardari’s foresight in establishing the current parliament and expressed the PPP’s commitment to regular elections, emphasizing that politicians believe in dialogue rather than stubbornness. “Despite no formal relations with PML-N, the PPP engaged in negotiations. The founder of PTI is the king of U-turns and remains untrustworthy, viewing U-turns as a quality. The country’s problems cannot be solved by the government alone; the opposition and media must also contribute,” he added. Bukhari stressed the PPP’s role in nation-building and its efforts to resolve the country’s issues according to the constitution. The cake-cutting ceremony for Benazir Bhutto’s birthday was attended by Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Murtaza Satti, Raja Noorul Haq, Imran Ashraf, lawyers, women, minority wing officials, and a large number of party workers.