PPP in Senate wants to put budget passage on hold

ISLAMABAD - A PPP, the major ally of PML-N led ruling coalition in the centre, senator on Friday proposed to put passage of annual budget for next fiscal year on hold till a threadbare discussion on it, saying an interim budget could be brought in for administrative purposes. Speaking in the Senate on budget debate, former minister of state for law Senator Shahadat Awan said the passage of budget in haste within fortnight would be something strange. He said major parties had not been consulted in the budget-making process despite an assurance given by the government. He proposed that a budget for two months be passed for administrative purposes for now, adding that the discussion should continue in the meantime. PPP Senator Shahadat Awan underlined that there was a need to minutely examine the budget proposals. He said an assurance had been given to the PPP that it would be consulted on PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) schemes, but regretted that the party had not been taken into confidence. He also said majority of schemes included in PSDP were unapproved, meaning to delay work on ongoing schemes. Senator Shahadat said while the government claimed it was short of funds, the PSDP book was replete with new schemes.

He warned that a tsunami of price hike in the coming days was imminent due to imposition of more taxes. Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti speaking on his turn said that the country should have an economic policy for the next 25 to 30 years, which should be endorsed by the parliament and the National Security Council.