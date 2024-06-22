Saturday, June 22, 2024
PPP women wing urges KP CM to focus on provincial issues

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -    Mehar Sultana Advocate, Secretary Information of the Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Wing, has criticised Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his provocative statements, urging him to focus on the province’s economic situation instead.

Addressing the media persons, Mehar Sultana emphasised the need for a proper solution to the load shedding caused by non-payment of electricity bills. 

“The Chief Minister’s role is to solve the province’s problems by collaborating with the federal government and taking necessary steps,” she stressed.

Mehar Sultana highlighted the importance of cooperation with the federation.  She praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his efforts to resolve provincial issues through collaboration with the federal government, emphasising the urgency of addressing the province’s many problems.

