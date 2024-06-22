PPP workers pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 71st birth anniversary

PPP workers paid rich tribute to former prime minister on her 71st birth anniversary.

As many as five ceremonies were held in Lahore on Friday to pay homage to country’s first ever female prime minister.

The cake-cutting ceremonies were held at Governor House, PPP secretariat Model Town, Makhdoom House Model Town, Mall Road and at the residence of Aziz ur Rehman Chan in Gulberg separately.

Addressing the cake-cutting ceremony at Model Town, PPP senior leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that we’ll carry forward the mission of by serving the people of Pakistan.

PPP senior leader Aslam Gill addressed the workers at a ceremony held at Mall Road.

The cake-cutting ceremony at Governor House was organised by Ali Badar, spokesperson of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Born on June 21, 1953, at Pinto Nursing Home in Karachi, followed in the footsteps of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, becoming a prominent figure in both national and international politics.

In 1982, Benazir was elected chairperson of the PPP, and after enduring exile, she returned triumphantly to Pakistan in 1986, receiving an unprecedented reception in Lahore.

Following a historic electoral victory in 1988, became Pakistan's first female Prime Minister.