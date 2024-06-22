Primary schools to introduce child-friendly policy in ICT

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to alleviate the burden on young students, government primary schools have decided to introduce Child-Friendly Policy in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to a source of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional, Training, the federal government primary schools in the ICT are set to introduce a new policy from August 1. As per the policy, students will no longer be required to carry their school books back and forth between home and school.

Instead, the schools will provide pigeon holes and book racks in the classrooms to store the books, making it a child-friendly and convenient learning environment. This initiative aims to reduce the weight of heavy school bags and promote a healthier and happier learning experience for the students.

This policy will come into effect after summer vacations and the necessary arrangements are being made in all government primary schools in the ICT.

Randhawa commends CDA staffers

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday commended the officers and staff who sacrificed their own celebrations to serve the community during Eid-ul-Azha acknowledging their dedication and commendable services. During the meeting to review the emergency services provided during Eid days, Muhammad Ali emphasized that serving the citizens is the top priority.

The Capital Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 played a crucial role in delivering professional services throughout the three days of Eid. The teams from Capital Emergency Services were on high alert, ensuring swift responses to any incidents.

During the meeting, it was informed that a total of 154 emergency calls were received in Eid days. These included 55 fire incidents, 24 medical emergencies, 71 traffic accidents and other incidents. The briefing highlighted the prompt response by the emergency services to all complaints. Director General Capital Emergency Services said the deceased and severely injured individuals from accidents were quickly transported to nearby hospitals. The fire incidents reported comprised 37 in green areas, five house fires, and two due to short circuits, among other incidents, it was informed.

IFA seals 3 outlets; discards 15,000 liters adulterated milk

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has intensified its campaign against unsafe food, disposing of 15,000 liters of adulterated milk in the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA said that the IFA, along with its food safety teams (FSTs), inspected a total of 25,000 liters of milk. During the inspection, the teams identified 15,000 liters as unhygienic and immediately disposed of it.

Additionally, the IFA took strict action against violators. Three shops were sealed, and heavy fines were imposed for non-compliance with food safety standards. In another operation, the IFA conducted raids in the G-11, F-11, and I-10 areas of Islamabad. During these inspections, the FSTs examined over 60 food outlets. They discovered and discarded more than 80 kilograms of expired food items, ensuring that these products did not reach consumers.

Dr. Tahira reiterated the authority’s commitment to public health. She warned that there would be no leniency towards those compromising food safety, and strict measures would continue to be enforced against violators.

The IFA’s ongoing efforts highlighted the importance of maintaining high food safety standards and protecting the health of citizens. Through rigorous inspections and decisive actions, the authority aimed to curb the distribution of unsafe food in the federal capital, she added.