Provision of cheap electricity to economic zones discussed

PESHAWAR - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and CEO KP Transmission & Grid Company (KPT&GC) Mohammad Ayub held a meeting to formulate plan to provide cheap hydel power to economic zones in the province.

During meeting, the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak gave a detailed presentation on the company’s operated economic zones and highlighted their in the province, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting were attended by Tila Muhammad Khan Advisor KPT&GC, Asif Raza, Director Commercial PEDO, Nadeem Anwar, Advisor Energy KP-EZDMC and Amir Marwat Head of Energy Department KP-EZDMC.

Khattak emphasised that coordinated and focused efforts are required in achieving the objective.

The CEO KPT&GC told the meeting that they are planning to provide 1000 MW of cheap electricity to industries in the next 5 years.

The meeting was one of its kinds and is expected to prove as a key milestone in achieving the objective of providing cheaper electricity to economic zones of KP.