Rain plays havoc in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Wind-storm accompanied by heavy rain has played havoc in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur district at night between Thursday and Friday. The weather took sudden change in Bahawalpur region on Thursday evening and speedy winds started blowing which later were followed by intermittent heavy rain. Reports reaching here suggested that wind-storm accompanied by heavy rain had damaged trees and few electricity poles in Hasilpur area of Bahawalpur district. The rain also damaged an electricity transformer in Hasilpur area. However, the teams of the district management and Multan Electricity Company (MEPCO) were seen engaged in fixing the electricity problems caused by wind-storm and heavy rainfall. Bahawalpur city has also received heavy rain which chocked sewerage system in few areas of the city. The rainwater was seen accumulated at several points on important city arteries. However, the teams of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur have reached the spots to drain out the accumulated rainwater. Heavy rains have lashed in several other parts of the region including Khaipur Tamewali, Qaimpur, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Sama Satta, Yazman and others. Rain also lashed in Cholistan desert area. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast that the region might receive more rain during next 24 hours. The rain has dropped temperature and made weather pleasant.

Punjab Assembly dy speaker inspects cleanliness in Bahawalpur

Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer has inspected cleanliness drive in Bahawalpur and said that the sitting government had vowed making Punjab, a neat and clean province. According to a press release issued here, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer had visited several areas of the city and inspected cleanliness driver. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company in the cleanliness campaign. Speaking on the occasion, he said that chief minister Punjab had vowed to make Punjab a neat and clean province terming it a good sign that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had lifted offal during three days of Eid-Ul-Azha. “You cannot spot offal anywhere in the city,” he said. He said that the Punjab government had introduced dynamic policies and strategies to put the province on track of development. “The Punjab government has set target to get goals of progress and prosperity for the province,” he said, adding that soon everyone would notice that record development projects had been executed in Punjab.