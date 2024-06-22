RDA seals unauthorised building of plastic tank factory

Rawalpindi - Following the directives of the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA’s Enforcement Squad has sealed an unauthorized building known as plastic tank factory on Lakho Road, informed RDA spokesperson on Friday.

The Enforcement Squad, led by the Assistant Director of Building Control and comprising building inspectors and other officials, conducted the operation with support from the Naseerabad Police Station.

The spokesperson stated that the property owner, Ghulam Akbar, had been issued three prior notices for violating approved plans and maps. Akbar’s construction breached the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020, as he proceeded without the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The DG of RDA has instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities impartially. Additionally, the Building Control Wing has been tasked with surveying fees and charges related to the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and complementary building plans to regularize all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The RDA urges the general public to take moral responsibility in removing any form of encroachment to prevent further losses.