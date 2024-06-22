Rehab’s Taboo

Drug rehabilitation centers paint a grim picture of how we, as a society, deal with the dispossessed. The taboo around drug abuse is deeply rooted, and the family and friends of a drug addict often choose the convenient way of blaming the individual. The death of an addict at the hands of the rehab staff in Model Town, Wah, uncovers both the taboo and the fact that drug rehabilitation is an underfunded and neglected sector of Pakistan’s healthcare system. In the absence of any policy and welfare patronage, the centers are mostly on their own and lack a standard method of treatment.

To be frank, there are hardly any best practices in drug rehabilitation centers. We do not know the qualifications and merit on which the staff is hired, nor the techniques employed to treat patients. In Pakistan, we clearly lack the equipment and technical expertise required for running a rehabilitation center, resulting in no significant success stories of recovery. No one from the government visits these drug treatment centers, and there is no unified body to manage and oversee their affairs. This neglect has caused the death of this person in Wah. The police have booked the staff for murder, and they must be thoroughly investigated. For the higher-ups, many questions need answers: Why are quacks allowed to be part of rehab centers? Why is there a complete absence of regulation? Are they operating on their own? Where do they fit into the healthcare infrastructure of the country?

The incident in Wah demands the attention of the government, as do many other such incidents of abuse with patients of drug addiction that go unreported. The government needs to intervene in the informal system of rehabilitation centers and put regulations in place. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns must be formulated to dispel the notion that drug addicts are responsible for their misery.