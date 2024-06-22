Rooting out terror vital for economic turnaround, PM addresses Apex Committee

Addressing the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee, reassured the nation that the menace of terrorism would be rooted out soon.

He said the wave of terrorism has engulfed the country for nearly 25 years and it has brought massive societal and economic costs.

Calling all stakeholders to collaborate, he said “the war against terrorism is a joint duty of all institutions of the state as it is a battle for the survival of the country.

Moreover, the PM said the rule of law is vital for the much-needed stability to bring economic reforms to stem the country from crisis.

“An unstable environment in any state will not win the trust of local investors, let alone foreign investors,” the premier cautioned.