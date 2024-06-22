Rs95b recovered from electricity thieves during crackdown

HYDERABAD - In a recent effort to revive the country’s economy and address the ongoing power crisis, the government has undertaken a rigorous campaign against electricity theft. As a result of these measures, a total of Rs95 billion has been recovered nationwide, accompanied by the arrest of over 78,000 individuals involved in electricity theft. During a concentrated operation spanning June 2-9, significant amounts were retrieved from key cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad, totaling Rs35 million. In parallel, Rs15 million were collected from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta. The crackdown has continued unabated, with an additional 250 arrests made since June 9. Authorities emphasize their commitment to sustaining these efforts until all instances of electricity theft are eradicated throughout the country.