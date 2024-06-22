Saturday, June 22, 2024
S&P Global celebrates 19th anniversary of operations in Pakistan

June 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The S&P Global, a provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets celebrated its 19th anniversary of operations in Pakistan in June.

Since its establishment in 2005, S&P Global Pakistan has been at the forefront of providing essential intelligence that enables governments, businesses, and individuals to unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world, informed a spokesman on Friday. Over the past 19 years, S&P Global Pakistan has built a strong reputation in “Powering Global Markets” and delivering impact for its people, customers, and communities.

On this momentous occasion, Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director of S&P Global Pakistan, said, “S&P Global Pakistan’s continuous growth is a testament to our shared commitment to Accelerate Progress and live by our values of Discovery, Partnership and Integrity. On this special day, we celebrate every team member in Pakistan who strives to bring our purpose and values to life and helps us build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization.” As S&P Global Pakistan enters its 20th year, the company will continue to focus on its five strategic pillars: Customer at the Core; Grow and innovate; Expand the potential of data & technology; Lead, Inspire, execute and deliver.

These pillars will continue to guide the company in helping the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

