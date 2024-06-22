Several flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - A number of international and domestic flights were cancelled or delayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday. International flight PA-171 of AirBlue from Karachi to Jeddah has been cancelled. According to flight schedule, the domestic Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-369 from Karachi to Islamabad was called off. Moreover, PIA flight PK-341 from Karachi to Faisalabad was delayed while AirSial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore has been shelved. AirBlue flight PA-401 from Karachi to Lahore was facing a delay. PIA flight PA-311 from Karachi to Quetta was also behind schedule.