Saturday, June 22, 2024
Shah Mahmood Qureshi files bail petition in ATC against May 9 arson cases

Web Desk
5:20 PM | June 22, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has filed a bail petition in Lahore’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) against May 9 arson cases.

The bail petition was filed in ATC through Rana Muddasir's advocate.

The bail plea implied that cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi were registered on political revenge grounds.

It was stated in the petition that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was busy with his wife's medical treatment in Karachi on May 9. The plea asserted that Shah Mahmood was arrested in contrast with facts and reality.

It was requested in the filed petition to accept the bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

PFF receives strong interest for organizing football, futsal events

It is pertinent to note that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was charged with eight cases of arson including Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shahdman police station attack.

Latest Highlights

