Shaking Hands

A committee has been formed, and people have been assigned to look into the concerns of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding the finance bill. It seems the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Chairman has been fruitful. PML-N will now have much less difficulty passing the budget in the National Assembly, but this does not mean the budget proposal will remain unchanged. PPP has concerns over the development budget of provinces vis-a-vis Punjab and is unhappy that no prior approval was sought.

This means negotiations will revolve around some changes that PPP might propose. While the meeting between the PM and Bilawal Bhutto has assured that the finance bill will not face a tough time in the House, outside the floor of the NA, PPP will make its concerns heard. Additionally, the privatization move is a significant and unsettling direction the government is taking. Not to undermine or understate its necessity, PPP essentially remains anti-privatization. As a party with a foundational history in socialist state-owned, welfare-oriented enterprises, this is a difficult change to accept.

It is, however, very mature of PPP to raise its concerns in a democratic way and without creating unnecessary fuss. In response, PML-N has also handled the matter maturely, and the meeting between the PM and Bilawal Bhutto has quelled the noise of a suspected open clash. This is how the coalition is supposed to act. Getting into disagreements through pressurizing tactics only weakens the coalition. The survival of this government relies on how strongly the coalition can project itself in all crucial public matters, including privatization and the finance bill.

This bit settled, the democratic way of governance is never fully detached from differences and disagreements. They will arise in the future too; all the parties involved must know the plausible way out. Differences over policy matters must not fuel enmity or a culture of political intolerance. Pakistan, having had a fair share of it already, must now be saved by the healthy and strong coalition of PPP and PML-N.