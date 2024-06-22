Saturday, June 22, 2024
South Korea, Japan, US agree on 'close' security cooperation in wake of Putin-Kim summit

Anadolu
3:13 PM | June 22, 2024
South Korea, Japan, and the US have agreed on "close" security cooperation through "timely" consultation after Russia and North Korea signed a new security treaty this week, local media reported on Saturday, citing Seoul's top diplomat.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made the remarks following back-to-back phone calls with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

On Wednesday, North Korea and Russia inked a partnership agreement in Pyongyang, vowing to provide each other military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked by a third country.

The "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty" was signed after a summit between the two countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,

Cho was quoted as saying Saturday: "In response to North Korea's threats, we agreed to strengthen the robust South Korea-US alliance and security cooperation among the South, the US and Japan, while closely working together to lead stern responses of the international community.

“I think that it is meaningful that we sent a strong message under close cooperation through timely consultation with the friendly countries of the US and Japan," he added.

Cho made the phone calls from New York, where he was to attend a UN Security Council meeting this week on cybersecurity. Cho presided over the council meeting as South Korea holds this month's rotating Security Council presidency.

