Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Talal urges allies, Opp to work together for relief to poor people

Talal urges allies, Opp to work together for relief to poor people
Agencies
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -    Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people. Reducing inflation and creating better life opportunities for common man should be the main goal of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel. “We had spent sixteen months in a congenial atmosphere with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party and ran the government during that period for restoring economy and reducing inflation, he said. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners should bring positive proposals so that reservation of Opposition could be addressed in a proper manner. To a question about passing the budget from the House in the coming days, Talal said the government with the help of coalition parties would pass the budget without any difficulty. Replying to another question, he said despite challenges, the government had presented the best budget in the assembly.

Political parties put on good show of unity on CPEC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024