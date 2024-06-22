Saturday, June 22, 2024
Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

June 22, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori once again arranged a get together for Consul General of China, United States, Russia, Turkiye, Japan, France and Kuwait at Governor House on Eid ul Azha.

The topic of discussion remained International politics and efforts of Governor Tessori who made history in Governor House with sacrificing of 100 camels and distribution of meat along with grocery (Rashan Boxes) during the three days of the Eid ul Azha at the Governor House.  Foreign Diplomats also appreciated Sindh Governor’s effort for the promotion of I.T in Pakistan specifically in the province of Sindh through the I.T courses program for thousands of the underprivileged students, who can earn thousands of dollar for their family after completing their courses.

During the informal chatting foreign diplomats also recognized Governor’s effort of gifting two camels to a poor man of interior Sindh who’s camel leg was cut by a culprit.

The get-together was attended by diplomats of Germany, Malaysia, Iran and out going Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Consul General of the Indonesia, also present were prominent personalities like chairman Saylani welfares, chairman Higher Education Commission, Prof Dr Mohammed Altamash, former minister Brig (R) Haris, Abdul Salam Dadabhoy, acting chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, leaders from MQM (P), MNAs, MPA’s, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Chairman ABAD, Athar Iqbal, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ishtiaq Baig, Prince Jam Kaim Ali, and high government officials.

