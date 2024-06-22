Saturday, June 22, 2024
Two held with kites, string rolls

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT    -    Sialkot Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday. According to a police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, City Daska police during crackdown against kite mafia, arrested Mubashir and Adil with 4 chemical string rolls and 90 different sized kites. The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases under the Kite Flying Act. Meanwhile, over 1,246 profiteers were fined Rs6,293,500 in this month while cases have been registered against 14 accused. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain in a meeting of price control magistrates at DC office. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool were also present. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said that price magistrates conducted 21,906 inspections from June, 1 to June, 21 in the four tehsils of Sialkot district. Action was taken against those who charged more than the fixed rates or did not display the rate list, while 84 shops and business centres were also sealed in different areas of the district. Over 147 people were also detained, he added.

Staff Reporter

