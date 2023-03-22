Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled two bids to smuggle 1,350 wheat flour bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Saleh ur Rehman and Syed Ghulam with 1,350 bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi Division. The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added