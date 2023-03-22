Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 50,000 saplings have been planted within one minute at 5 kilometers area of Gugera Branch Canal brink near Sheruana Bridge Ja­ranawala. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar along with schoolchildren also planted the saplings while Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, Incharge District Emergency Op­erational Center Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, officers of Forest Department and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner thanked the students for participating in the tree plantation drive at a large scale and asked the For­est Department to nourish the saplings and ensure their full protection so that they could grow and provide an attractive look in the area.