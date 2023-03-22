Share:

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday, it is not surprising that FDI has been declining since the onset of the financial year due to economic and political vulnerabilities. However, there was an increase in inflows by 10 percent in February compared to the same month last year, with China, Japan, and Switzerland being the leading FDI countries.

The Pakistani rupee has significantly depreciated, and black-market trading has increased. Pakistan’s foreign direct investment has never been exceptional, with notable years being FY07 and FY08 when numbers exceeded $5 billion annually. The economy is currently on the brink of default, and capital controls, letters of credit issues, and the derailed IMF bailout programme have worsened the figures.

It is important to acknowledge international concerns of foreign investors as a decrease in overall appetite is being observed, and the state of Pakistan’s economy is causing reluctance. We must focus on confidence-building measures to help investor capacity and attract more FDI, as an over-reliance on foreign borrowing has led to the current turmoil. Foreign investment is a true non-debt source of forex inflow but has remained low in salience.

While the progress of the IMF loan takes precedence at the moment, we must also note certain factors for long-term reform. The balance of payments crisis has been ongoing, and external debt servicing has been depleting our foreign reserves. Policies should be FDI-conducive and apolitical for all countries, and the political economy should depend on stable international relationships. A stable Pakistan would provide significant benefits, and a high annual FDI must be given high priority once we are on more stable ground.

The government must finalise the IMF deal and then address the myriad of other economic issues piling up. The past year has been difficult but we must make significant effort to not repeat mistakes made.