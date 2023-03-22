Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a corruption case. A spokesperson for the ACE said Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application in which it was stated that that the ac­cused, Muhammad Akbar and Nasir Rauf, had em­bezzled Rs 6.98 million by making fake accounts of employees and pensioners. After an inquiry, a raiding team arrested Muhammad Akbar while raids were conducted to arrest the other accused