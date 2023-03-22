Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Ex- Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s former principal sec­retary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was granted bail from the court of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday. According to Bhatti’s counsel Chaudhry Manzoor Warraich, a case was registered against Bhatti on the allegations of investing Rs 250 million allegedly earned through unfair means.

The ACE officials had claimed that Bhatti was arrested by police from Quetta and then brought to Rahim Yar Khan on special instructions of Direc­tor General ACE Sohail Zafar Chattha who himself was present in Rahim Yar Khan, said Warraich. He said after reg­istration of FIR in ACE Rahim Yar Khan, the Anti Corruption Establishment sought his physical remand from the senior civil judge while Warraich re­quested the civil court that as his clint had been in police custody for a month and he was allegedly tortured, his med­ical examination must be conducted. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Tas­neem Ijaz granted his three-day physi­cal remand with direction to ACE to conduct his medical examination. Later Bhatti, after medical examination, was shifted to Lahore on a transit remand. On Tuesday Bhatti was brought to Ba­hawalnagar where special judge ACE Bahawalpur Camp Chaudhry Zia Ullah, after submission of two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each, granted bail to Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti, said Warraich.