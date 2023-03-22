LAHORE - Two members of the provincial assembly including the former provincial minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) are on the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) department’s radar. Anti-Corruption summoned former provincial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Ali Afzal Sahi, Mohammad Azam Chela Siyal and Ali Akhtar on March 24 at 10 am, according to a handout. Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin and member of provincial assembly Ali Akhtar are allegedly running an illegal bus stand in the name of Taimur Traveller. The map of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand was forged and added to the record by Ali Akhtar, former member of Provincial Assembly as Tehsil Nazim.Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and MPA Akhtar Ali did not get the map of Taimur Traveler approved by the competent authority. The original file of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand is missing from the record, according to the ACE.
