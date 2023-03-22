Share:

LAHORE - Two members of the provincial assem­bly including the former provincial min­ister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) are on the Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) department’s radar. Anti-Corruption summoned former provin­cial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Ali Afzal Sahi, Mohammad Azam Chela Siyal and Ali Akhtar on March 24 at 10 am, ac­cording to a handout. Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin and member of provincial assembly Ali Akhtar are allegedly run­ning an illegal bus stand in the name of Taimur Traveller. The map of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand was forged and added to the record by Ali Akhtar, for­mer member of Provincial Assembly as Tehsil Nazim.Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former provincial minister Chaudhry Zaheerud­din and MPA Akhtar Ali did not get the map of Taimur Traveler approved by the competent authority. The original file of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand is missing from the record, according to the ACE.