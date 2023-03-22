Share:

LAHORE - The Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has announced the dates of 3rd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship 2023 during its meeting held in Japan. The Executive Committee Meeting of Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held on March 18 at Tokyo Dome Hotel Japan. Jeffery Koo, President BFA, has chaired the meeting.

President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, who is also vice president of BFA has represented Pakistan in the meeting. Syed Fakhar, while talking, informed that the Executive Committee Meeting of BFA was held in Tokyo, Japan under the chairmanship of Jeffery Koo, President BFA. All the executive members of BFA attended the meeting, which approved difference upcoming events. The 3rd edition of the Asian Women’s Baseball Championship, which is also qualifying round of Women’s Baseball World Cup, will be held in Hong Kong from May 21 to June 2, 2023. Teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Philippine, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will participate in the event. The U15 Asian Baseball Championship will be held in China in the month of July. Pakistan U15 Baseball Team will participate in the event.

The Asian Baseball Championship (Senior) will be held in Taiwan in the month of November 2023. Top three teams will qualify for U23 World Cup 2024. After winning 15th West Asia Baseball Cup 2023, Pakistan Baseball Team has already qualified for the participation in the championship. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou China from September 24 to October 7, 2023. 13 teams will participate in the games. Pakistan has already qualifed for the games.