LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Data Darbar Complex and ordered the reopening of the car parking facility for visitors which has been kept closed since 2010 due to security reasons. To ensure a smooth re­opening, a committee has been constituted to develop standard operating procedures for resuming the park­ing operation after a hiatus of 13 years. The CM also inspected the almonry and directed that the preparation and distribution of food should be done according to interna­tional standards.

Mohsin Naqvi ex­pressed his commit­ment to renovating the original hujra and ve­randah of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh’s shrine. A committee has been set up to provide final rec­ommendations in this regard. Additionally, he lauded the agree­ment with the Madina Foundation, which will expand the corridors around the shrine, increasing visitors’ capacity from three thousand to five thou­sand. The CM chaired a meeting at Hajveri Hall to review the ex­pansion plan of Data Darbar, parking and security arrangements for visitors. He also laid a floral wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh and prayed for the country’s devel­opment and prosperity and stability. Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Minis­ter Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, Mian Muhammad Ra­sheed of Madina Foun­dation, Muhammad Aslam Tareen, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, secretary au­qaf, commissioner La­hore, CTO, GM NESPAK, Khateeb Data Darbar Masjid Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Administrator Data Darbar and others attended the meeting.