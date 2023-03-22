Share:

LAHORE - Expressing concern over misman­agement in distribution of free of cost flour in certain cities un­der the Ramazan relief package, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the concerned authorities.

The chief minister has directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. The CM has also instruct­ed to enhance arrangements for the supply of free of cost flour to ensure that citizens do not en­counter any difficulties. To this end, Commissioners, RPOs, depu­ty commissioners, and DPOs have been directed to visit the distri­bution centers in their respective areas to promptly address any is­sues and submit a report.

Moreover, any complaints re­garding the provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasized the need to expedite the verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without delay. Also, following the chief min­ister’s directions, Punjab Chief Sec­retary on Tuesday assigned the ad­ministrative secretaries the task of monitoring the distribution of free of cost flour under the Ramadan package. Presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries’ committee in the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary asked them to pay visits to districts and send re­ports regularly. He said that the dis­tribution of free flour was a great initiative of the government and it was the responsibility of the ad­ministrative officers to give deserv­ing people their right. He directed that keeping in view the rush, the number of counters at flour points be increased as much as possible and the evening shift also be start­ed for the convenience of the work­ing people.

While issuing instructions to all the departments to start paper­less working, the Chief Secretary said that the use of IT is inevitable to improve the governance and performance of departments. He said that the e-procurement sys­tem is being introduced to ensure transparency. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to resolve the issues of the Special Educa­tion Department on priority basis. He said that there is a need to pay special attention to the education and training of special children, adding that special blocks would be constructed for children suf­fering from autism in DPS schools in the districts. The Chief Secre­tary also issued orders to the de­partments to dispose of pending pension cases and inquiries as soon as possible. The Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) and secretaries of all departments at­tended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary on Tuesday remained in the field to monitor the provision of free flour and visited flour points es­tablished in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal. He reviewed the pro­cess of distribution of free flour in Manga Mandi, Jhambar, Renala Khurd, Jinnah Stadium Okara, Sa­hiwal Stadium and issued orders on the spot to redress the griev­ances of people. He expressed dis­satisfaction over the facilities at Jhambar flour point and directed the Deputy Commissioner Kasur to improve the arrangements im­mediately. He said that the pur­pose of distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package is to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points.