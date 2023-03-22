Share:

MULTAN - President Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) Naeem Iqbal Naeem on Tuesday appreciated the unanimously accepted Constitution of 1973 and termed it a big achievement of democratic forces in the country. While talking to mediamen regarding Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973, Naeem stated that all the political parties developed a con­sensus on it. The introduction of some important Islamic principles in the constitution will be remem­bered ever. Naeem also hailed introduction of Coun­cil of Islamic Ideology and “Sharia Court”. The both are of vital importance for guidance of people, he maintained. He however also urged authorities con­cerned to ensure strict implementation on delivery of human rights.