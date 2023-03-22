Share:

KARACHI - A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday. According to police, a police constable Irfan Ahmed was killed while an assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiyar Ahmed was injured in an exchange of firing with robbers near Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk, Shershah area. Both cops were posted at police station Shershah. The deceased and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital. Further investigations were underway.