PESHAWAR - Around 53 days after the attack on the Peshawar Police Lines, a victim lost the fight for his life here on Tuesday. Police officer Muhammad Rafi Jan, who had been injured during the police lines bombing on January 30, passed away in the hospital. He was buried at Charsadda, his native district.

According to an official, 85 people died in the attack, including 83 police officers in January when a suicide bomber detonated himself within the mosque of the Peshawar Police Lines. Around 200 other people had been wounded in the attack and some are still under treatment for various health complications including damage to their brains, ears or eyes while some lost their body parts.