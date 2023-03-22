Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Irfan Akram on Tuesday sent a murder convict behind the bars for life.

The convict, identified as Zahid Qureshi, has also been ordered by the court to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the victim family. When the judge took up the murder case, the prosecutor argued that Zahid Qureshi had shot and injured Abdul Maliq over a petty dispute who later died in the hospital. He added the police had arrested the accused and seized the weapon from his possession. He said the accused confessed to have committed the crime before the investigators of Police Station Airport.

The prosecutor pleaded the court to grant the accused punishment as per law. Opposing the arguments of prosecutor, the defense lawyer said his client had nothing to do with the case and police implicated him without any crime. He requested the judge to drop murder charges against his client. After completion of arguments of both parties, ADSJ Irfan Akram awarded life imprisonment to the murder convict and also ordered him to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to victim’s family.

It may be noted that Airport police station officials had arrested Zahid Qureshi on charges of shooting and injuring Abdul Maliq on October 13, 2023 after filing an attempted murder case against him. Later, the maimed person died in the hospital and police inserted section 302 in the FIR.