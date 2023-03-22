Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited free flour points set up in the district council ground to review the supply of free flour to the deserving families under the Ramadan special package of the Punjab government. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabin and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Attock reviewed the process of delivery of free flour bags.