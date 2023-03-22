Share:

HYDERABAD-After a detailed consultation with traders’ organizations, Consumer Associations and Market Survey and to provide relief to the common man during the Holy Month of Ramzan, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has fixed the prices of daily use items and has issued a notification in this regard.

According to notification Dal Mash Rs 425 per kilo, Dal Moong First quality washed Rs 290 per kilo, Dal Moong second quality washed Rs 260 per kilo, Dal Moong whole Rs 270 per kilo, Dal Moong (kpk) Rs 260 per kilo, Dal Masoor first quality Rs 280, Dal Masoor second quality Rs 260, Dal Masoor whole first quality Rs 270, Dal Chana first quality Rs 240, Dal Chana second quality Rs 230, Chana white 9mm large Rs 380, Chana white 7mm Rs 330, Chana Black 14mm Rs 540, Chana white (Sindh) Rs 330, Basin first quality Rs 280, Basin second quality Rs 260, Super Kernal Rice new first quality Rs 330.

, Super Kernal Rice old first quality Rs 330, Super Kernal Rice old first quality, Kernal special old first quality (1121) Rs 340, Kernal special new first quality (1121) Rs 320, Basmati 386 Rs 220, Sper Kernal Rice new Broken first quality Rs 250, Super Kernal old first quality Rs 250, Adhoda Basmat first quality Rs 270, Seela Kainat first quality Rs 320, Seela stream Kainat first quality Rs 350, (broken) Kainat first quality Rs 220, Irri-6, Rs 120, Ponia 1121 old Rs 120, Red Chilli Lungi whole Rs 900 per kilo, Red Chilli grinded Rs 800, Dhania whole Rs 440, Dhania grinded Rs 410, Zeera white Irani first quality Rs 1580, Zeera black (Khar) Rs 1500, Dar Chini Rs 1000, Long Illaichi (black) Rs 2700, small Illaichi (green) first quality Rs 4300, Long first quality Rs 3500, Blach chilli whole Rs 1300, Black chilli grinded Rs 1350, Haldi whole Rs 350, Haldi grinded Rs 400, Chat Masala Rs 120, losse oil (canula) first quality 2 open market, Buffalo meat Rs 520, Cow meat Rs 500 per kilo, Mutton Rs 1400, Milk Rs 160, Curd Rs 200, Fish larger than 4 kilo Rs 400 per kilo, Fish less than 3 kilo Rs 350 per Kilo and Fish Theli is fixed at Rs 200 per kilo.

According to notification, the rates are implementable with immediate effect while sugar, wheat flour at Ex mill rate, Chakki ata, Maida, Sooji are to be sold at open market rates. The packed items like tea, dry milk, Sarson oil, ghee, filtered water bottles and juices are to be sold at printed prices. The rates of live chicken meat, fruits, vegetables and eggs would be fixed and sold at rates fixed by the market committee on a daily basis, the DC has advised traders to sell items of daily use and consumer items at fixed rates during the Month of Ramzan and appealed the public to purchase these items at rates fixed by district administration. They were also advised to submit complaints to the administration in case they are charged extra price so that action could be initiated against concerned trader shopkeepers.