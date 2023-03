Share:

FAISALABAD - An earthquake jolted Faisalabad on Tuesday night at 9:49 p.m. and it lasted for about 35-40 seconds. The residents of various localities in Faisalabad along with their family members rushed out of their houses when they experienced the earth­quake’s jolts. Severely terrified, they stood on road sides and recited Kalma Tayyabah and verses from the Holy Quran. No incident of any casualty or damage to property is reported so far.