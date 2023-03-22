Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTIs) objections in prohibited funding case.

As per details, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan heard the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s prohibited funding case.

PTI had challenged the authority of show-cause notice issued by the secretary ECP Anwar Mansoor.

Earlier, a banking court in Islamabad accepted the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s bail before arrest plea in prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.