LAHORE - In a purported video made viral on the so­cial media, Mohammad Khan Bhatti, a close aide of former Pun­jab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi who also served as his princi­pal secretary has made shocking revelations about how the PTI had been getting decisions from the courts in its fa­vour by influencing cer­tain judges of the Su­preme Court and the Lahore High Court.

Mohammad Khan Bhatti who also served as secretary Punjab As­sembly is currently in the custody of Punjab Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) for the last couple of weeks. Al­legedly, he was brought to Punjab from Baloch­istan from where he was trying to cross the bor­der. In the video alleged­ly attributed to Moham­mad Khan Bhatti, an unknown person asks him as to how all decisions from courts were coming in favour of the PTI and who was managing all this. Mohammad Khan Bhatti replies that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial is not the person to be managed, nor could anyone say anything like this about him. “However, there are two judges with him-Muneeb Akhtar and Ejazul Ahsan. The responsibil­ity [to get decisions in PTI’s favour] for these judges has been taken by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi”. Then he tells that unknown person the background of Mazahir Naqvi.

“Mazahir Naqvi has two sons who are his front men. They are involved in all the wrong doings. They do cor­ruption of extreme level from morning till evening. So, the PTI and Chaudhry Sb (Ch Parvez Elahi) also say about them that they look after us in the court. They get the cases decided in our favour. So, their work should not be stopped. They are making money in postings and transfers of officers also”, Mr Bhatti can be heard telling that person who is not visible in the video.

The unknown person then asks Mohammad Khan how the Lahore High Court is being managed.

Mr Bhatti answers: “They (Mazahir Naqvi’s sons) had taken upon themselves this responsibility also… but then came Ali Afzal Sahi, [the ex-Punjab Minister for C&W in Ch Parvez Elahi’s cabinet and son-in law of Lahore High Court CJ] who said he can manage all this. Ali Afzal Sahi talked to the Chief Justice who told him that it is he who constituted the benches, and no deci­sion would be delivered against the PTI. In this regard, the Chief Justice has also been getting favours on the recommendations of the PTI. The Chief Justice also got paper projects of Rs 10 to 15 billion for his son-in law”.

What are the paper projects? The invisible person asks. “Half of the work is already done, the rest of the amount goes into their pockets”, Bhatti replies.

Then he is asked about other people in LHC with whom he has had some sort of relationship.

Mohammad Khan replies: “I have personal relation­ships with people in LHC. I have a personal relation­ship with Justice Shahid Kareem. Also, there is Justice Shahid Jameel with whom I have personal relation­ship…have personal relations with Justice Farooq Haider since the days when he was a lawyer.