The political crisis in the country continues to escalate as both the PTI and the PDM become further entrenched in their own positions. This has given rise to a civil war-like situation while the country is experiencing a severe economic crisis where default is considered a possibility. Despite the severity of the multiple crises facing the country, the conduct of both sides conveys a disturbing lack of responsibility and responsibility.

The upcoming elections remain the main point of contention, and reports suggest that the government is of the view that elections in all provinces and the Centre should be held at the same time. This would of course be in violation of the Supreme Court’s order to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the Punjab and KP elections. However, there are arguments in support of this because if elections are held earlier in Punjab, the new provincial government will have an influence on the polls to the National Assembly. The government is also of the view the Supreme Court’s decision was given in haste and did not sufficiently factor in the ground realities. But the fact of the matter is that the ground realities do not allow for postponing elections without escalating the political crisis at hand.

There are no ideal options to choose from. Elections are needed across the country, but they will not be a quick fix for the myriad issues facing the country. Given the current popularity of the PTI, it appears to be a favourite to win the upcoming elections. But in that scenario, it is certain that we will see the cycle of retribution continue given how the situation has devolved over the past year. If the PTI does not win with an absolute majority—which is very likely as well—it will call foul and ensure that the system comes to a halt, as it is attempting to do so at the moment. While these are not the outcomes the country is in need of, there is no denying that the country needs a government with a stronger writ and mandate, which can only be achieved through the ballot box.

Being in power, the PDM coalition does have a greater responsibility here to show greater restraint and maturity. But what we have witnessed are attempts to provide the PTI’s already paranoid leadership or repeatedly go overboard in the exercise of their authority. The only way out is for the two sides to come together to develop a consensus on national polls.