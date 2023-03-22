Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fawad Hasan Fawad, retired senior bureaucrat and former principal secretary to former PM Nawaz Sharif, is being considered for ambassadorial position. Credible sources told The Nation that on the directives of the PM Office, Foreign Office is finding a suitable country where Fawad Hasan Fawad could be appointed as ambassador.

Although Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan Permanent representative to UN at Geneva, is tipped as Pakistan’s new ambassador for China, however, sources claimed that Fawad Hasan Fawad could be made Pakistan new Ambassador to China. Foreign Office has proposed Ambassador Khalil Hashmi for China, however his nomination is yet to be approved by the PM Office.

While in service Fawad Hasan Fawad was considered the most powerful bureaucrat and was also close to Nawaz Sharif. He was later arrested and remained in prison for quite a long time. His nomination is done on the directives of former PM Nawaz Sharif. The final decision is expected to be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the next few days. Meanwhile several senior foreign service officers are being considered for ambassadorial positions in Iraq, Iran, United Kingdom, Belgium a number of serving ambassadors in various countries would be reshuffled as they have completed their three-year tenure