The students of Government College of Technology (GCT), Bahawalpur visited the Football House Lahore as part of their recreational tour, here on Wednesday.

During the tour, the students were given lectures regarding the football activities of the Men and Women's Football teams.

Terming their visit to the FIFA Football House as fruitful one, they expressed their gratitude to PFF NC high-ups and the impressive infrastructure for the national teams.

Professor Mamoon Ur Rashid said that FIFA NC is projecting football in a proficient manner. All the students expressed their views and asked different questions regarding the work of the PFF NC and how they run the affairs of Pakistan football.