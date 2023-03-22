Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,100 and was sold at Rs204,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs207,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,658 to Rs175,068 from Rs177,726, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs160,480 from Rs162,916. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,200, whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs42.86 to 1,886.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $14 to $1,968 against its sale at $1,982, the association reported.